Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 10.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 148,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Global Payments by 21.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 105,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.0 %

GPN opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

