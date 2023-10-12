WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$205.00 to C$212.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WSP Global traded as high as C$196.23 and last traded at C$194.88, with a volume of 37993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$192.88.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$216.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$201.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$188.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$179.72.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 7.6115836 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

