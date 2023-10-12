X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 12,603,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the previous session’s volume of 3,251,681 shares.The stock last traded at $33.54 and had previously closed at $33.66.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLB. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter.

About X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

