Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,921,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $430,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 677,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

