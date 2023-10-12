XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 55,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 138,725 shares.The stock last traded at $67.05 and had previously closed at $66.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

XPEL Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.47 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other XPEL news, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other XPEL news, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $48,270.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,140. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at $421,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in XPEL by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in XPEL by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

