Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.05

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 2603387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Xtract Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £9.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.54.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

