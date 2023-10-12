Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VAC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $175,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,028.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

