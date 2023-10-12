Zacks Research Comments on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,932 shares of company stock worth $4,837,547. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,110,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 932,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

