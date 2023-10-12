Zacks Research Comments on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 254.75% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.91 million.

HALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $437,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,801.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,900 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 151,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 59.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 219,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 82,048 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

