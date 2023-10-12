Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $5.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.79. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $22.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.43 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $473.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

