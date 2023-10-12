Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Mattel in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mattel’s FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Mattel Stock Down 0.3 %

MAT opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 46.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $269,283.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,729 shares in the company, valued at $272,018.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $269,283.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,729 shares in the company, valued at $272,018.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 47,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $998,577.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,580.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,770 shares of company stock worth $3,592,788 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.