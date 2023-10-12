Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Astec Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.74 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASTE. StockNews.com started coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.59. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Astec Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

