Zacks Research Weighs in on H&R Block, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of H&R Block in a report issued on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 35.85%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

