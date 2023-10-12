Zacks Research Weighs in on Novartis AG’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Novartis in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $99.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis has a 1-year low of $74.24 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after buying an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Novartis by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after buying an additional 279,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

