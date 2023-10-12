Zacks Small Cap Comments on NightHawk Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NHWK)

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NightHawk Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

NightHawk Biosciences Price Performance

NHWK stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. NightHawk Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NightHawk Biosciences

NightHawk Biosciences ( NYSE:NHWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 78.84% and a negative net margin of 687.09%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.

