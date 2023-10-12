Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 1.3% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

ZBH traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,257. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

