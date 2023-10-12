Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $102.52

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.52 and last traded at $102.97, with a volume of 553493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.10.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.