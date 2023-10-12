Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.33.

ZTS stock opened at $176.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.39 and its 200 day moving average is $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

