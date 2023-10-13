111,699 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Purchased by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 111,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,761,649,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

APA stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

