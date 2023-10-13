126,710 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.21% of WesBanco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

WesBanco Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

