13,347 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000,684. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.