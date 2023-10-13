180,521 Shares in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Purchased by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 180,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.41% of TimkenSteel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 651,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 82,488 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $900.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.50 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%. TimkenSteel’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMST

TimkenSteel Company Profile

(Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.