195 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 928,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,230,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,880,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 5.9 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,041.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,159.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,307.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,040.12 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

