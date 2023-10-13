21,711 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.94. 272,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,072. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

