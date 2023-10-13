220 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $447.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $6,020,524. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.