22,628 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $147.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.82 and a 200-day moving average of $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.