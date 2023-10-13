2,725 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Wingstop Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $174.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $223.77.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.62.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

