2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSVT. Guggenheim lowered 2seventy bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 2seventy bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSVT

2seventy bio Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $4.28 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $215.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.40.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.21. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 122.33%. The company had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. Analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 6,906 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $42,333.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,823.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 6,906 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $42,333.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,823.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kynam Capital Management, Lp bought 86,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $515,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142,111 shares in the company, valued at $30,646,981.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,434 shares of company stock worth $245,719. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 896.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.