342,814 Shares in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 342,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 88.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 109,478 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Adeia by 35.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Adeia by 7.0% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 910,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Stock Performance

ADEA stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a negative net margin of 55.32% and a positive return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

