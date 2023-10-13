37,709 Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.03. 100,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,839. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.