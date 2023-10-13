3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MMM. UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.55.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.27%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
