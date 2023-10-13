3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.06% of 3M worth $35,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M by 34.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 33,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

3M Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.38. The stock had a trading volume of 231,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,845. 3M has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

