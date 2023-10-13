41,634 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,634 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,680. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFGC

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.