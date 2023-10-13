435 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 435 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $554.64. 396,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,611. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $574.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

