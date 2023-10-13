5,000 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 54.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 23.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $187.32. 138,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.01. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.50 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shockwave Medical

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,508.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,508.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,044,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.