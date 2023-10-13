584,161 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 584,161 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.05% of Southwestern Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.48.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

