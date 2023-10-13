58,563 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Hims & Hers Health's revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $215,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $215,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $56,898.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,979.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hims & Hers Health Profile



Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

