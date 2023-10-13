6,400 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after buying an additional 272,691 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,164,000 after buying an additional 400,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,331,000 after buying an additional 43,172 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,171 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $95.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.