6,942 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.58.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $8.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,571,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,140. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.