7,354 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 7.4 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.