7,354 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Builders FirstSource Stock Down 7.4 %
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.77.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Builders FirstSource
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.