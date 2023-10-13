7,471 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LMT opened at $434.14 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $388.10 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

