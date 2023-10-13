78,031 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Bought by XY Capital Ltd

XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical accounts for about 0.9% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 310,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 63.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 299,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,142. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.60. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.