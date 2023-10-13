85 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,049.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,110.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,836.76. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

