909 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $196.90 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.73.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

