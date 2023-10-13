A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.36% of A. O. Smith worth $39,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. 198,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,714. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

