A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DNB Markets downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Danske downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19,725.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMKBY

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $8.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 14.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.