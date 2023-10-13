AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 10,000 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,624,508.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,363 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $729,911.52.

On Friday, September 29th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $600,500.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $691,829.80.

On Thursday, August 10th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $299,187.20.

On Friday, August 4th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 8,237 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $496,526.36.

On Thursday, July 27th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $580,200.00.

NYSE AIR opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.60.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AAR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AAR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

