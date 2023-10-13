AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Peter Pace Sells 5,561 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AAR Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.07. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.60.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 160.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

