Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,981 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.8% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,317 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.84. 1,755,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

