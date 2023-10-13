AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $261.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

